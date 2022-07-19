Will be good for Indian cricket to have an aggressive player like Rishabh Pant as captain, opines Arun Lal

Rishabh Pant is one of the finest young talents in world cricket. The young left-handed batter played a really good knock of 125 not out against England to help India win the ODI series. Pant is slowly cementing his position as an all-format player in the Indian team. He is indispensable in the longest format of the game as he has given several good performances.

Now, he is improving his game in ODI cricket as well and with his maiden century in the format coming in a series decider, he has shown he has the game which can help India win. Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal also praised Pant and is of the opinion that he can do well as the captain of the Indian team.

“Yes, absolutely (On being asked if Rishabh Pant is the future captain after Rohit Sharma). I always feel that the captain must deserve his place among the top three in the team. He (Pant) is someone who is not afraid to play his game, can handle pressure well, can take the team out of tough situations and such a player can be a great leader. It will be good for Indian cricket if we can have an aggressive player like Pant as captain of the side," said Arun Lal while speaking on Jagran TV.