When it will be in my luck, I will play for India, reflects Sarfaraz Khan

“It’s a matter of great honour that he thinks so highly of me. If you go to any cricket ground and ask any child practising there what his ultimate goal is, his answer would be that he wants to play for India. I also have the same dream. But my Abbu says, ‘trust the process’. I play in the hope that I get better every day. This is my passion; this is what I have always wanted to do, and I never want to come out of this zone. When it will be in my luck, I will play for India,” Sarfaraz said to The Indian Express.