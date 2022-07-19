When it will be in my luck, I will play for India, reflects Sarfaraz Khan

Today at 2:33 PM
Sarfaraz Khan has addressed the speculations of him being a part of the Indian dressing room by placing emphasis on the process rather than the result, stating his dream will come true when the time is right. He went on to discuss his fitness journey and the impact of Virat Kohli’s comments.
Sarfaraz Khan is the talk of the town in India’s domestic cricket circuit, hailed by many to be the next big thing for the national team. The youngster has been a part of the scenario for a long time and is more or less a household name owing to appearances across eight seasons in the Indian Premier League. However, the Mumbaikar was still missing his big moment to really burst onto the scene, until this year.
Representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, the 24-year-old went on a tear, accumulating an unbelievable 982 runs in just 9 innings averaging a stunning 122.75. Sarfaraz’s exploits led his team all the way to the final, where he again impressed with his fourth century of the campaign, albeit it was not enough to clinch the title. This spectacular run-scoring form of his has led to renowned experts such as Sunil Gavaskar calling for Khan’s inclusion in the Indian team, humbling the emerging star immensely.
“It’s a matter of great honour that he thinks so highly of me. If you go to any cricket ground and ask any child practising there what his ultimate goal is, his answer would be that he wants to play for India. I also have the same dream. But my Abbu says, ‘trust the process’. I play in the hope that I get better every day. This is my passion; this is what I have always wanted to do, and I never want to come out of this zone. When it will be in my luck, I will play for India,” Sarfaraz said to The Indian Express.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
One of the talking points about Sarfaraz has always been his fitness, or rather the lack of it. Ever since Virat Kohli became the Indian captain, he led a fitness revolution to ensure every player was aligned with modern benchmarks to compete professionally at the highest level. He has had a similar impact on the youth as well courtesy of his stint as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, with Sarfaraz Khan being one of those grateful to have been influenced positively.
“When I played IPL in 2015-16, my fitness level was not good, and Virat Kohli had also told me that. After that, I improved my fitness, but I again put on weight. But in the last two years, I have been very disciplined about my health. Everyone’s body is different, but it should not affect my game. For the last eight years, I have been in the IPL and clearing fitness tests. In my off-season also, I will pay attention to my health and fitness,” Sarfaraz revealed.
“When we were not informed about diet practices, we used to eat anything. But now, we are strict about our diet. In our house, we used to have non-vegetarian food every day. However, now we avoid eating biryani and other rice dishes. We either eat it on Sundays or on other occasions."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.