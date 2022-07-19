West Indies batter Lendl Simmons announces retirement from international cricket

Today at 3:34 PM
Lendl Simmons took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after playing international cricket for 16 years. The former West Indian batter made his debut back in 2006 against Pakistan in Faislabad and went on to represent his country in all three formats.
Lendl Simmons took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The star West Indies batter made his debut for his country back in 2006 against Pakistan. The right-handed batter featured in all three formats of the game and did well during his career. Simmons decision to retire comes right after his teammate Dinesh Ramdin also announced his retirement.
In a career spanning over 16 years, Lendl Simmons played 8 Test matches and 68 ODIs as well as T20Is. Simmons scored 1,958 runs in ODIs with two centuries to his name. The right-handed batter amassed 1,527 runs in the shortest format of the game with a career highest of 91. In Tests, he could only manage to score 278 runs.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Lendl Simmons in his retirement post thanked the West Indies cricket team for the opportunities he got during his career and wished luck to the upcoming players.
“When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fuelled me every day. I’m closing this chapter of International Cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3,763 runs from all formats. I want to thank the West Indies Cricket Team for the opportunities and wish the new crop of WI players all the best and to keep on believing in yourselves and your abilities".
July 18, 2022
He had a word of advice for the youngsters and told them to not be ashamed of dreaming big and all the hardwork that is required will be worth it.
“My family and friends are my true motivators as they kept me inspired for so long. Now, have the time to be one cheering them on the sidelines. I really hope that represented them well because! did it for them. There were times when the odds were against me, but you stood tall alongside me. Of course, the FANS, whenever we meet in person, cheering on in the stands or messages on social media. Despite the ups and downs, y’all gave me the energy that was needed to bat on for so long. To the youngsters, don’t be ashamed to dream big but it takes a lot of determination, focus and a strong mind to get over the numerous hurdles but it is all worth it in the end,” Simmons wrote.
Lendl Simmons will continue to play franchise cricket around the world.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.