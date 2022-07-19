West Indies batter Lendl Simmons announces retirement from international cricket

Lendl Simmons took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The star West Indies batter made his debut for his country back in 2006 against Pakistan. The right-handed batter featured in all three formats of the game and did well during his career. Simmons decision to retire comes right after his teammate Dinesh Ramdin also announced his retirement.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Lendl Simmons played 8 Test matches and 68 ODIs as well as T20Is. Simmons scored 1,958 runs in ODIs with two centuries to his name. The right-handed batter amassed 1,527 runs in the shortest format of the game with a career highest of 91. In Tests, he could only manage to score 278 runs.

“When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fuelled me every day. I’m closing this chapter of International Cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3,763 runs from all formats. I want to thank the West Indies Cricket Team for the opportunities and wish the new crop of WI players all the best and to keep on believing in yourselves and your abilities".

“My family and friends are my true motivators as they kept me inspired for so long. Now, have the time to be one cheering them on the sidelines. I really hope that represented them well because! did it for them. There were times when the odds were against me, but you stood tall alongside me. Of course, the FANS, whenever we meet in person, cheering on in the stands or messages on social media. Despite the ups and downs, y’all gave me the energy that was needed to bat on for so long. To the youngsters, don’t be ashamed to dream big but it takes a lot of determination, focus and a strong mind to get over the numerous hurdles but it is all worth it in the end,” Simmons wrote.