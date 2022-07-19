WATCH | Niroshan Dickwella catches Imam-ul-Haq off guard with MS Dhoni-like stumping

Today at 3:31 PM
Glovework is the most important aspect for a wicketkeeper and he needs quick reflexes to dismiss batter if he commits any error. Niroshan Dickwella displayed his brilliance while wicketkeeping as he caught Imam-ul-Haq off guard and stumped him within blink of an eye reminding the fans of MS Dhoni.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are engaged in a two-match Test series against each other. The first match of the series is being played from July 16 and Pakistan are in a better position at the current stage. Sri Lanka have set a target of 342 for Pakistan in the fourth innings and the visitors have done well so far.
During the fourth innings of the match, Niroshan Dickwella produced an excellent stumping to turn back the clock and remind spectators of a legendary cricketer. Ramesh Mendis beat Imam-ul-Haq on the penultimate ball of teh 29th over. The ball was turning away from Imam and so he was beaten on the outside edge. Dickwella was alert to the possibility of batter lifting his backfoot in the air and he did so. The keeper made no mistake in dislodging the bails in time and reminded everyone of MS Dhoni with his sharp stumping.
It was an excellent display of umpiring from Rod Tucker who checked it from different angles as he was not able to find conclusive evidence of the foot being completely off the ground. He announced the ruling very cautiously and Dickwella’s intelligence paid off.
