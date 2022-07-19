WATCH | Niroshan Dickwella catches Imam-ul-Haq off guard with MS Dhoni-like stumping

During the fourth innings of the match, Niroshan Dickwella produced an excellent stumping to turn back the clock and remind spectators of a legendary cricketer. Ramesh Mendis beat Imam-ul-Haq on the penultimate ball of teh 29th over. The ball was turning away from Imam and so he was beaten on the outside edge. Dickwella was alert to the possibility of batter lifting his backfoot in the air and he did so. The keeper made no mistake in dislodging the bails in time and reminded everyone of MS Dhoni with his sharp stumping.