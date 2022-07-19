Rohit Sharma backs his bowlers just like MS Dhoni, asserts Pragyan Ojha

Rohit Sharma proved his leadership quality in the limited-overs series against England after the one-off Test against them. The Indian team won the ODI series by 2-1 while they won the T20I series by the same margin. Rohit made an impact with his bowling changes and his moves worked most of the time as the bowling unit did well. He used Hardik Pandya in the role of the all-rounder and Hardik returned with four wickets in the third ODI.