Rohit Sharma backs his bowlers just like MS Dhoni, asserts Pragyan Ojha

Today at 9:48 AM
Pragyan Ojha has stated that there is a similarity in leadership style of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in terms of backing their bowlers in tough situations. Ojha also added that bowlers might look lost out in the middle sometimes if he doesn’t get backing from captain and Rohit does that very well.
Rohit Sharma proved his leadership quality in the limited-overs series against England after the one-off Test against them. The Indian team won the ODI series by 2-1 while they won the T20I series by the same margin. Rohit made an impact with his bowling changes and his moves worked most of the time as the bowling unit did well. He used Hardik Pandya in the role of the all-rounder and Hardik returned with four wickets in the third ODI.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Pragyan Ojha has made a comparison between the leadership of Rohit and MS Dhoni saying they have a similar trait while leading the side. Rohit backs his bowlers just like MS Dhoni used to do while captaining.
"There is some similarity in the leadership styles of Dhoni and Rohit. A bowler does well if he gets the confidence from the captain. If the captain doesn’t back the bowler, he sometimes looks lost out in the middle," Ojha told Cricbuzz.
“Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal have often said that Rohit gives them cushion and confidence. Hardik (Pandya) also credited Rohit for backing him and giving him a sense of confidence. This is a similarity between all successful leaders.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.