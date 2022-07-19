Rishabh Pant is Brian Lara of wicket-keepers, states Rashid Latif

Today at 12:35 PM
Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif was in awe of Rishabh Pant's innings during the third ODI against England and called the youngster "Brian Lara of wicket-keepers". The young left-handed batter was at his best in the final ODI of the series as he smashed 125 during his innings.
Rishabh Pant was at his very best in the final One Day International (ODI) of the series against England. The young left-handed batter bailed India out of a tricky situation as after losing 4 wickets, it looked like England will take the game away from India. But, Pant alongside Hardik Pandya rebuilt the Indian innings and took India home. The English bowlers looked clueless against Pant as he smashed them all around the park and made a mockery of the total which at one stage seemed like a mountain to climb for the Indian team.
Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif praised Rishabh Pant for the way he batted throughout his innings. Latif stated that Rishabh Pant is the Brian Lara of wicket-keeper batters and said that sometimes Pant gets out in strange ways and other times he plays in ways that no one else can.
“Sometimes he gets out in such a way that he makes a fool of himself, and sometimes he plays like no one can play. He is Brian Lara of wicket-keepers” Rashid Latif said on his YouTube channel.
He also added that no one can teach Rishabh Pant how to bat because of the shots that he plays against fast bowlers.
“Nobody can teach him how to play. It was outstanding batting, because of the shots that he played to fast bowlers with balance. Maara nahi hai, dhoya hai, be it Australia, England or South Africa, he has scored runs everywhere,” he added.
