Rishabh Pant is Brian Lara of wicket-keepers, states Rashid Latif

Rishabh Pant was at his very best in the final One Day International (ODI) of the series against England. The young left-handed batter bailed India out of a tricky situation as after losing 4 wickets, it looked like England will take the game away from India. But, Pant alongside Hardik Pandya rebuilt the Indian innings and took India home. The English bowlers looked clueless against Pant as he smashed them all around the park and made a mockery of the total which at one stage seemed like a mountain to climb for the Indian team.