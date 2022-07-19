IND vs ENG 2022 | Might help Virat Kohli with regards to off-stump line, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 11:34 AM
Sunil Gavaskar has stated that he might be able to help Virat Kohli regarding his struggle around the off-stump if he gets to spend 20 minutes with the veteran batter. Gavaskar further elaborated that the anxiety to play at every delivery is getting him out on deliveries outside off-stump.
The Indian team won white-ball series in England recently and drew the Test series but Virat Kohli had another disappointing tour. His scores on the tour of England read 11, 20,1, 11, 16, 17. Kohli has been struggling to score a hundred since 2019 and has been rested for the upcoming series against West Indies.
Several former cricketers have suggested him taking a break from the game to recover his form. Sunil Gavaskar believes that he can help the senior batter in the team regarding to his struggle outside off-stump.
"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line," Gavaskar told India Today.
"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour."
India will tour West Indies from July 22 for a limited-overs series.
