IND vs ENG 2022 | Maturity shown by Hardik Pandya was incredible, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Hardik Pandya was impressive with the kind of maturity and his all-round skills showed in the third ODI against England. He also added that India shouldn’t worry about top orders’ lack of form as they still have a lot left in them and will deliver soon.

India beat England by five wickets in the third ODI and won the series by 2-1. Hardik Pandya played a crucial for the team scoring 100 runs at an average of 50 and taking six wickets. He was ‘Man of the Series’ courtesy of his brilliant performance. Panya also showcased his all-round skills in the third ODI as he dismissed four batters and also played a knock of 71 runs from 55 balls. His partnership with Rishabh Pant tilted the game in the visitors’ favour.

Sunil Gavaskar has praised Hardik for his performance in the third ODI saying he showed a lot of maturity in his game.

“The maturity that has come into his cricket is incredible. If you have an all-rounder coming in to bat at No.5 or 6, who can pace the innings, accelerate at any given time and hit the sixes, it’s fantastic,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today.

“Also, coming in the middle overs when batters are looking to score the runs, bowling those overs and getting wickets, he is doing it brilliantly. It’s really good to see Hardik Pandya coming good.”

India’s bowling unit performed well in the last two ODI’s but their top-order faltered in both the games. They were reduced to 31/4 and 72/4 in the last two ODIs. Gavaskar is of the opinion that the team should not worry about the lack of top order’s form.

“I don’t think it’s a point of concern. All these players have had magnificent careers. Let’s not be in a rush as they have plenty of time to contribute to Indian cricket. They still have a lot left in the tank,” he explained.

“If the lower order and middle-order are also failing like the top-order, then you, maybe, need to look at other options.”