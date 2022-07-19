IND vs ENG 2022 | India's top-order needs to play left-arm pacers a little bit better, remarks Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has recently pointed out that the Indian top-order has been vulnerable against left-arm pacers and needs to tackle them in a better way. Hussain further advised the Indian batters to be more attentive against the left-arm fast bowlers to avoid a collapse against them in the future.

The Indian team scripted a memorable win against England winning the ODI series by 2-1 on Sunday. The team also registered their first ODI series win since 2014 in England. Indian bowling unit performed well throughout the series but the top-order was an issue of concern for the team. Except for the first game, Reece Topley inflicted maximum damage on the Indian batting unit taking nine wickets in three innings.

Five of those wickets were of top-three and so their vulnerabilities against left-arm seam were on display. Topley dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan twice while he sent Virat Kohli packing once.

Nasser Hussain has mentioned that Indian batters need to play better against left-arm seamers and be more attentive in the future.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford],” Hussain said on Sony Sports.

“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line.”

India will lock horns against West Indies for ODI and T20I series from July 22.