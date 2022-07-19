ENG vs IND 2022 | Rishabh Pant building a reputation for finishing off games, remarks Zaheer Khan

“What he is basically building a reputation of is that ‘when I am in, I am going to finish the game for you’. So that is the kind of character that he has shown not just in white-ball cricket but also in Test matches regularly, and this was his maiden century in ODIs, so this innings is certainly going to give him that boost to go on to make it a habit to get these kinds of runs. And if that happens, then the middle order firepower is going to get even more strengthened,” Zaheer Khan explained on Cricbuzz.