Can't rule out a player of Virat Kohli's calibre, asserts Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik opened up about Virat Kohli's form and asserted that you can never rule out a player of his calibre. The former Indian captain has struggled to score big runs for quite some time and has opted out of the series against West Indies so that he can get a break and come back fresh.
Virat Kohli's form has been a raging debate in cricketing circles for quite some time now. The batter last scored a century against Bangladesh during the Pink-ball Test which took place at the Eden Gardens in 2019. Since then, Kohli has struggled to get to the three-figure mark which is why fans, as well as former cricketers, have raised questions regarding his form.
However, Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of Virat Kohli and backed him to come good in the near future. Karthik asserts that you can never rule out a player like Virat Kohli.
"Virat has experienced insane success over the period of time. Now he will get a good break and will come back all recharged and hopefully, will do phenomenally well. You can never rule out a player of his calibre," said Dinesh Karthik while speaking to the Times of India.
Dinesh Karthik stormed his back into the team after his heroics in IPL 2022. The veteran batter played the finisher's role to perfection for RCB. Now, the Indian team management will be hoping that he can do the same during the T20 world cup if he gets selected.
