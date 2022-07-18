WI vs IND 2022 | West Indies recall Jason Holder to their squad for ODI series

Today at 12:23 PM
West Indies have announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against India and Jason Holder will return to the team after being rested for the recent series against Bangladesh. Romario Shepherd and Anderson Phillip have been left out for the series starting from July 22 against India.
West Indies are all set to host India for a white-ball series starting from July 22. The team will play three ODIs and five T20Is in the series. The hosts have announced a 13-member squad for ODI series and Jason Holder has returned to the squad. Holder was rested in the previous series against Bangladesh where West Indies suffered a 3-0 defeat.
West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes has said that the team expects Holder to display his brilliance on the field.
"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well," Haynes said.
"We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians.”
Romario Shepherd was not able to create any impact in the Bangladesh series and also Anderson Phillip went wicketless in the solitary game he played. Both of these players are excluded from the squad for the series against India. Gudakesh Motie has retained his spot in the line-up.
The three ODIs will be played on June 22, 24 and 27 in Trinidad.
West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales
