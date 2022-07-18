Ben Stokes to retire from ODI cricket after South Africa series opener

England Test skipper Ben Stokes will retire from international one-day cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. The star all-rounder has confirmed that he has made the decision due to the physical and mental demands of the international schedule.

Since making his debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has played 104 ODI matches for his country, scoring 2,919 runs and taking 74 wickets. He was also named the Player of the Match when England beat New Zealand to win the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. Though he will continue playing T20I and Test cricket.

"I can't give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format anymore," Stokes said in a statement shared on social media.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years."