Internet reacts to Ben Stokes’ unanticipated retirement from ODI cricket

Today at 7:34 PM
The world of cricket shook up on Monday when Ben Stokes announced that he is set to retire from ODI cricket after England's series opener against South Africa in Durham. However, Stokes, who became Test captain in April, confirmed that he will still play T20Is as well as lead the red-ball side.
On Monday, England's 2019 World Cup winning hero and the current Test captain Ben Stokes announced that he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Durham. The 31-year-old star all-rounder, who made his international debut against Ireland in 2011, has aggregated 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets in 104 ODIs. However, he will continue playing T20Is and Tests.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
In a statement shared on social media, Stokes said that playing all three formats was 'just unsustainable' for him now and that he felt that he was also blocking opportunities for other players. Tuesday's ODI at his home ground, the Riverside, will be his 105th match for England in the 50-over format.
Stokes took a break from cricket last summer to focus on his mental health and did not register for the 2022 IPL mega auction earlier this year in a bid to manage his workload across formats.
Here's how internet reacted after Stokes' retirement:
Retirement time!
Happy Retirement #Benstokes pic.twitter.com/mAXNJlrrXc— Carlos Braithwaite ➐ (@CarlosBenStokes) July 18, 2022
Big loss!
Eoin Morgan ❌— Sport360° (@Sport360) July 18, 2022
Ben Stokes ❌
England's World Cup-winning squad has lost 2 major stars 🏴 pic.twitter.com/zq3NvmGy8z
He just did that!
“No way! No, no way! You cannot do that Ben Stokes!”pic.twitter.com/EPaBSVCiJo— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 18, 2022
The greatest innings!
One of the greatest knocks in a World Cup 🖤— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 18, 2022
Ben Stokes retires from ODI cricket as a England hero ✨pic.twitter.com/jmTt0w48Z6
They won't listen!
Ben Stokes: "three formats is unsustainable right now"— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 18, 2022
Cricket administrators, listen https://t.co/wXq6jXlvKL
As expected; nothing will happen!
Ben Stokes' retirement statement and the fact that just about every multi-format seamer in the country is injured makes it abundantly clear that something has to change in England's schedule— Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 18, 2022
Prediction: nothing will
The best comeback one could ever expect!
In 2016👇 In 2019👇#BenStokes pic.twitter.com/hDS8FU6mLe— Fatima (@JoeRootgoat) July 14, 2022
Respect
Virat Kohli comments on Ben Stokes's retirement at the age of 31! pic.twitter.com/8YhGIiqCHp— 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) July 18, 2022
Last match!
Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from one-day international cricket following Tuesday’s match against South Africa #Cricket— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 18, 2022
Hero!
England Worldcup hero @benstokes38 retires from ODI format!! pic.twitter.com/fmTFBVYsbk— Thyview (@Thyview) July 18, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.