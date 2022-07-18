sport iconCricket

    Internet reacts to Ben Stokes’ unanticipated retirement from ODI cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:34 PM

    The world of cricket shook up on Monday when Ben Stokes announced that he is set to retire from ODI cricket after England's series opener against South Africa in Durham. However, Stokes, who became Test captain in April, confirmed that he will still play T20Is as well as lead the red-ball side.

    On Monday, England's 2019 World Cup winning hero and the current Test captain Ben Stokes announced that he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday's series opener against South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Durham. The 31-year-old star all-rounder,  who made his international debut against Ireland in 2011, has aggregated 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets in 104 ODIs. However, he will continue playing T20Is and Tests.

    In a statement shared on social media, Stokes said that playing all three formats was 'just unsustainable' for him now and that he felt that he was also blocking opportunities for other players. Tuesday's ODI at his home ground, the Riverside, will be his 105th match for England in the 50-over format.

    Stokes took a break from cricket last summer to focus on his mental health and did not register for the 2022 IPL mega auction earlier this year in a bid to manage his workload across formats.

    Here's how internet reacted after Stokes' retirement:

    Retirement time!

    Big loss!

    He just did that!

    The greatest innings!

    They won't listen!

    As expected; nothing will happen!

    The best comeback one could ever expect!

    Respect

    Last match!

    Hero!

