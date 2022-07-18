India always wanted an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya for a long long time, reckons Danish Kaneria

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya did not do any wrong at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester during India's ODI series decider versus England. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field, the 28-year-old returned his best figures in the format with 7-3-24-4 to help his side fold England for 259 in 45.5 overs. Then, alongside Rishabh Pant (125* off 113 balls), he revived India from 72/4, scoring 71 off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours before Pant's audacious reverse sweep took them home with five wickets and 7.5 overs to spare.