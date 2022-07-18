India always wanted an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya for a long long time, reckons Danish Kaneria

Today at 4:42 PM
Danish Kaneria has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya after the latter played a pivotal role with both ball and bat to help India win the ODI series over England on Sunday. The former Pakistan skipper has also mentioned the Men in Blue were looking for someone like Hardik for a long long time.
On Sunday, Hardik Pandya did not do any wrong at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester during India's ODI series decider versus England. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field, the 28-year-old returned his best figures in the format with 7-3-24-4 to help his side fold England for 259 in 45.5 overs. Then, alongside Rishabh Pant (125* off 113 balls), he revived India from 72/4, scoring 71 off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours before Pant's audacious reverse sweep took them home with five wickets and 7.5 overs to spare.
For aggregating 100 runs and taking six wickets in three matches, Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Series in the ODIs. After that, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria lauded India's star all-rounder for pulling off a sensational all-round performance when it mattered the most.
"India bowled well with the new ball in the absence of Bumrah, but it was Hardik Pandya's day. India always wanted an all-rounder like this for a long, long time. They have always had a spin all-rounder, but India needed someone who could support the pace unit and batting," Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.
"Hardik Pandya is the No. 1 all-rounder in the world. He played a very important role in (Rishabh) Pant's innings. He kept talking to him throughout their partnership and gave him confidence. This is one of the best knocks in Pant's career so far. There is no doubt about it."
Hardik will be next in action in India's upcoming five-match T20I series versus West Indies.
