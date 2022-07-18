IND vs ENG 2022 | We need to reflect quickly and get back to doing well as a team, asserts Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has stated that the England team needs to reflect on their defeat in the ODI series and find their rhythm back as quickly as possible. Buttler also praised Rishabh Pant for his century in the third ODI saying he is a fearless batter and is one of the great stroke players in the world.

After winning the one-off Test against India, England suffered a defeat in the ODI and T20I series at home. It was the first white-ball assignment for Jos Buttler as a captain and the team lost the T20I series by 2-1 on Sunday. England’s bowling unit performed well but their batting was not up to the mark as the side ended up scoring totals below 270 in all the matches.

The bowling attack did well but a partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tilted the match in the visitors' favour and they won it eventually. Reflecting on the defeat, Buttler has said that the team needs to reflect quickly and get back to doing well.

"We just need to be better. We just haven't played our best by a long stretch and going back to T20s as well. So I think, individually and collectively, (we need) just to reflect and reflect quickly because there's not much time. We need to get back to what we do really well as a team,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

“We've not played a lot of ODI cricket in the recent past and maybe just working out the rhythm of the game again... we just haven't played our best. And actually not playing our best at Lord's and today we still get up to a score that gives us a chance."

Pant scored his maiden ODI century with a knock of unbeaten 125 runs from 113 balls. When the visitors were reduced to 72/4 Pant along with Hardik Pandya stitched a game-changing partnership to help the team cross the winning line. Buttler praised Pant saying he is a fearless player and is brilliant to watch.

"I think there are numerous great stroke players around the world. Rishabh is a very fearless player, he's someone who is great to watch. He's brilliant for the game in all formats. He's an exciting player to watch and it's probably his mentality that seems to set him apart. He obviously has fantastic talent but he's someone who looks (like) a really fearless cricketer and it looks like he gets great backing to go and play however he wants to play,” he explained.

England will play against South Africa and Australia next in the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year.