IND vs ENG 2022 | Rishabh Pant’s knock was very pleasing to the eyes, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has praised Rishabh Pant for his innings in the third ODI saying his knock was very pleasing to his eyes and he put everyone in awe with his strokes. He also stated that it was fantastic to beat one of most highly rated teams in white-ball cricket after beating England in ODI series.
India won the third ODI of the one-day series against England and secured a series victory by 2-1. CHasing 260 was not an easy task in the series decider as the visitors lost their four wickets early in the innings. A similar innings collapse like second ODI was on the cards but Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya recovered India from the situation. Pandya was dismissed on 71 runs but Pant went on to score his maiden ODI hundred and win the match for team.
Hardik praised the wicketkeeper-batter’s innings saying that it was a treat to the eys.
"Rishabh obviously he paced it and it was very important for us, that partnership as well and obviously the way he finished. We all know what kind of talent he has, it's just when it comes out it's very pleasing to the eye and your heartbeat goes up, but at the same time it gives your eyeballs (a treat) as well, you're in awe of the kind of shots he plays,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation.
England were coming on the back of a win in a one-off Test against India. However, the visitors turned the table in white-ball cricket and won both ODI and T20I series. Indian bowlers were spot-on with their tactics to get the opposition batters out and it helped them win the series. Pandya shared that it was fantastic to beat one of the highly rated teams in limited overs.
"A team like England who have been fantastic throughout the last couple of years, and you see the kind of approach that everyone found that England were the best team in the world. You know to come here and perform and win is more important because that challenges you as a player, that challenges you as a team and as a group. So for me, and the whole group, everyone is very proud of everyone who contributed,” he explained.
India will now next tour West Indies for the white-ball series from July 22.
