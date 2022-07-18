IND vs ENG 2022 | It was one of the series where top order hasn’t come to the party, reckons Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has stated that the top order didn’t do well in the three-match ODI series against England after winning by 2-1. Rohit also praised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant saying they backed themselves and stitched a game-changing partnership between them after the early fall of wickets.

India won the third and final ODI of the series on Monday winning it by 2-1. Batting first, England were bundled out for 259 in 45.5 overs. Hardik Pandya was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors with four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets. Jos Buttler scored a half-century for England.

Chasing the target, India were reduced to 72/4 at one stage but Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya built a 133-run stand to help the team win the game. Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI century playing a knock of unbeaten 125 runs from 113 balls. Reflecting on the series after the victory, Rohit Sharma admitted that the top-order hasn’t performed to their potential.

"To be honest, the wicket didn't have much. We played some not so good shots. Still back those guys (Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan) to come out good. (It was) one of those series where top order hasn't come to the party,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

"Have got nothing more to say because I know the quality they bring to the team."

Hardik supported Pant very well as he scored 71 runs from 55 balls always keeping the team well ahead in terms of run-rate. Rohit praised both of the batters for their partnership saying they backed themselves and played good cricketing shots.

"It was a good pitch, but we do understand it's not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven't batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking,” he explained.

"They backed themselves and played cricketing shots.”