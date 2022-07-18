ICC ODI Rankings | India remain at third place with series win over England

That situation could change over the coming weeks, with sixth-placed South Africa currently only seven rating points behind Pakistan and with the opportunity to rise as high as fourth if they can sweep their upcoming three-match series against England. On the other hand, Pakistan, who are currently battling it out in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, will play their next 50-over assignment in August against the Netherlands. India, meanwhile, will have a three-match ODI series in West Indies, starting from July 22.