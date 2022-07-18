ICC ODI Rankings | India remain at third place with series win over England

Today at 3:42 PM
India's 2-1 series triumph over England away from home has seen Rohit Sharma's men hold on to third place on the latest Men's ODI Team Rankings. New Zealand lead all countries with a rating of 128 points, seven points ahead of second-placed England, while Pakistan are at fourth, with 106 points.
At Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester, a maiden ODI century by Rishabh Pant helped India clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday. In the process, the Rohit Sharma-led side ensured they held on to the third spot on the current ICC rankings.
With a rating of 128 points, New Zealand tops the chart. The Black Caps are seven points ahead of the reigning World Champions England (121). Meanwhile, Pakistan and Australia occupy the fourth and fifth places, with 106 and 101 points respectively.
However, the rankings may change over the coming weeks. If sixth-placed South Africa manage to sweep in their upcoming three-match series against Jos Buttler's England, they can move up to the fourth place.
That situation could change over the coming weeks, with sixth-placed South Africa currently only seven rating points behind Pakistan and with the opportunity to rise as high as fourth if they can sweep their upcoming three-match series against England. On the other hand, Pakistan, who are currently battling it out in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, will play their next 50-over assignment in August against the Netherlands. India, meanwhile, will have a three-match ODI series in West Indies, starting from July 22.
