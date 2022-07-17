WATCH | Final delivery no-ball drama leads to a thrilling finish to the Natwest T20 Vitality Blast title clash

Following a highly exciting season, the Natwest Vitality T20 blast lived up to the hype with some exciting final-ball drama in the chase to the title.

Hampshire won the toss and chose to bat first, ending up with a pretty respectable score of 152 at a pitch that was helping the seamers. Lancashire had a strong middle-order display inching them towards the target comfortably but a collapse saw them reeling eight wickets and four runs required off the final ball.

Tom Hartley on strike skipped down the wicket in search of a winning shot, but pacer Nathan Ellis’ yorker was right on the money sending the bails flying. The Hampshire players wheeled around in ecstasy, as their bench players joined in for the celebration.

However, the match turned on its head when after a brief delay the on-field umpire extended his hand outwards signalling a no-ball. The TV umpire had deemed the delivery unfair, leading to an extra ball.

With just two runs now needed of the last ball, which was also a free-hit, the tide seemed to have turned Lancashire’s way. Ellis shattered all hopes with another perfect yorker. Even though the batsmen ran for a bye, that is all they could manage leading to a painstaking 1-run loss.