Virat Kohli's 70 tons have not come in aunt's backyard, lambasts Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lambasted people who have been trying to pull Virat Kohli down and reminded them that Kohli's 70 centuries have not come in his aunt's backyard. The veteran came out in support of Virat Kohli who has had a lean patch in his career for a couple of years now.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar came out in support of Virat Kohli and backed him as he struggles to get runs. The fast bowling great slammed people who are trying to pull Virat Kohli down at a time when he is going through a lean phase. Virat Kohli's form has been a raging debate in cricketing circles and many believe that it is more of a mental battle for the star batter. Kapil Dev, the former India captain had recently voiced his opinion of Kohli being dropped from the T20 world cup if he is unable to score runs like the other youngsters in the side.

Shoaib Akhtar lambasted people who have been trying to pull Virat Kohli down. He also spoke about what Kapil Dev said when it comes to Kohli's form. "Kapil Dev is my senior and he has an opinion and it is fine to have an opinion. If Kapil Dev says, you still understand as he is a great cricketer. He has the right to air his opinion," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar reminded people that Virat Kohli is not someone who scored those 70 centuries in his aunt's backyard.

"But, as a Pakistani, why am I supporting Kohli? Well, he has 70 hundreds. Woh 70 sau khaala ke ghar mein ya candy crush khelte huye nahi banein hain. (Those 70 tons were not scored in his aunt's backyard or while playing Candy Crush)."

The fast bowling legend further added and said how can one even think about dropping Virat Kohli from the Indian team when he has been the best batter in world cricket for the last 10 years.

"How did you even imagine in your wildest dreams that Kohli can be dropped from Indian team?" "Virat Kohli is finished? Ok, fair enough. Virat Kohli should be dropped? Agreed. Now when I hear these things, I laugh and tell people, 'Virat has been the greatest batter in the world in the last 10 years.

"Yes, he has had a couple of lean years and even in those years, he has scored runs if not hundreds. Suddenly everyone getting up in arms against him, such a great player and a human being isn't right," Akhtar said.

Shoaib Akhtar wants Kohli to forget that he was the captain of the team and just focus on his batting.

"My advice to Virat would be simple -- he should forget that he ever was captain of India with all the limelight on him and just simply focus on his batting. All the criticism that is directed at him is designed to make him stronger and he will emerge as a bigger person."