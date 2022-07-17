SL vs PAK | Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian to score 10,000 international runs, surpasses Virat Kohli

Today at 8:18 PM
Babar Azam continues to make the records tumble as he becomes the fastest Asian cricketer ever to accumulate 10,000 runs in the international arena across formats, going past the mark achieved by Virat Kohli. The milestone came during a marathon inning in the first Test versus Sri Lanka.
Babar Azam became the latest batsman to enter the 10,000-run club and did so in record-making style. The Pakistan skipper has reached the mark faster than any Asian cricketer before him, taking only 228 innings to achieve the feat. The record was previously held by Indian talisman Virat Kohli, who had needed 232 innings to get to the same mark. Overall, the Lahorian sits fifth on the list just behind Hashim Amla, Brian Lara and Joe Root, while Sir Vivian Richards sits at the helm having surpassed 10,000 runs in just 206 innings.
Azam got to the milestone during the first batting innings of his side in the opening Test versus Sri Lanka being held at Galle. Pakistan was in dire straits, having crumbled to 112/8 in response to the hosts’ total of 222. However, the number three batsman battled on along with the tailenders and ended up with a phenomenal 119 off 244 balls, lacing 11 fours and two maximums along the way. He was the last batsman to fall in the innings, taking Pakistan to a commendable 218.
The 27-year-old has comfortably overtaken Pakistan’s previous record holder Javed Miandad, who needed 20 more innings than Babar to get to the important landmark. Azam’s majority of the runs have come in ODIs, where he has tallied 4,442 at an average of 59.22. In Tests, he has tallied 2,851 runs averaging 45.98, while his T20I record reads 2,686 runs at an average of 45.52.
Babar Azam will be keen to keep going at the same rate for the coming years, in order to take advantage of his peak and topple many more records.
