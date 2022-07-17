SL vs PAK | Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian to score 10,000 international runs, surpasses Virat Kohli

Azam got to the milestone during the first batting innings of his side in the opening Test versus Sri Lanka being held at Galle. Pakistan was in dire straits, having crumbled to 112/8 in response to the hosts’ total of 222. However, the number three batsman battled on along with the tailenders and ended up with a phenomenal 119 off 244 balls, lacing 11 fours and two maximums along the way. He was the last batsman to fall in the innings, taking Pakistan to a commendable 218.