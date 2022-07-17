SL vs PAK 2022, 1st Test | Internet reacts to Babar Azam rising and shining with century in Galle

Babar Azam was at his very best on Day 2 of Pakistan's first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, taking place at the Galle International Stadium. The 27-year-old talismanic batsman played a valiant knock of 244-ball 119 in an innings when 19 was the second best score, came off Mohammad Rizwan's bat. In the process, he pipped Virat Kohli to become the quickest (by innings) to get to 10000 international runs by an Asian. While Babar completed the feat in 228 innings, Kohli took 232 attempts to reach there.