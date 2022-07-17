SL vs PAK 2022, 1st Test | Internet reacts to Babar Azam rising and shining with century in Galle

Today at 6:09 PM
Two days after receiving a lot of praise for a supportive tweet for Virat Kohli, Babar Azam has made headlines again during Pakistan’s first Test match versus Sri Lanka. On a day where his teammates made little impact with the bat, the Pakistan skipper pulled off a gritty century in Galle.
Babar Azam was at his very best on Day 2 of Pakistan's first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, taking place at the Galle International Stadium. The 27-year-old talismanic batsman played a valiant knock of 244-ball 119 in an innings when 19 was the second best score, came off Mohammad Rizwan's bat. In the process, he pipped Virat Kohli to become the quickest (by innings) to get to 10000 international runs by an Asian. While Babar completed the feat in 228 innings, Kohli took 232 attempts to reach there.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
More importantly, Babar's superb century brought Pakistan back into the contest after they bowled Sri Lanka out for 222 on Day 1. The visitors were left reeling at 112/8 at one point until Babar held the fort and took his side to a respectable total of 218. He was well supported by Hasan Ali (17 off 21 balls) and Naseem Shah (5* off 47 balls) -- their Nos. 10 and 11. In fact, Naseem and Babar forged a 70-run stand for the last wicket.
At stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka reached 36/1 in the second innings, leading by 40 runs. They lost their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was pinned leg before by Mohammad Nawaz in the penultimate over of the day after scoring 16.
Just wow!
Century for KING BABAR AZAM .. What an Inning in such a difficult conditions 👑👑#BabarAzam 🐐 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/ywuTgqgHtO— Naͥveͣeͫd Afridian (@poetnaveedtalib) July 17, 2022
Brilliant
On a tough Spinning Track he played brilliantly— Rab Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@RN31888) July 17, 2022
King 👑 For a Reason Babar Azam with Another 💯 #SLvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZFNa6K7ncf
Century +1
کپتان کا 100— M.J.Waqas ch (@MJWaqasch1) July 17, 2022
King "Babar Azan" #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/0GEPz5M1uE
Another one
Babar Azam Test Century:— Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) July 17, 2022
✨ 1st in Sri Lanka.
✨ 2nd as Captain.
✨ 3rd vs Sri Lanka.
✨ 4th in 1st innings.
✨ 5th on the Sunday.
✨ 6th in WTC history.
✨ 7th of his Test Career.#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/a7ZTHounhn
Record-breaking
Fastest Asian batsman to 10,000 International Runs:— Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) July 17, 2022
🇵🇰 𝟮𝟮𝟴 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝘀 - 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗺 👑
🇮🇳 232 inns - Virat Kohli
Another day of Babar Azam leaving Virat Kohli behind him in numbers. #BabarAzam𓃵 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/FMEdbVxhzj
The moment
So I'm waiting for this moment 😭🥺❤️#PAKvsSL #SLvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TPP8qpw4aK— Irha ✨ (@fan___PCT) July 17, 2022
One and only
The Fab One. #SLvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/kCg3i5BlRp— 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) July 17, 2022
10K
Babar Azam in international cricket— Adnan Chaudhary (DANI😇) (@itsdani04) July 17, 2022
Innings - 228
Runs - 10000
Average - 51.02
Fifties - 66
Hundreds - 24
Fours - 1019
Sixes - 99
- He becomes the fastest Pakistani player & overall 5th fastest to score 10K international runs. Living legend! #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/5b0T11Pj8e
Onto to the next target
Babar Azam completes 𝟏𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 International Runs in 𝟐𝟐𝟖 innings at an average of 𝟓𝟏.𝟎𝟐.— Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) July 17, 2022
✨ The 11th Pakistani to do so.
✨ The fastest Pakistani in terms of innings.
✨ The highest average for Pakistan.#SLvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZGZt8YySGd
Respect!
Both of them deserve all our praise today. ❤️ #PAKvsSL #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #naseemshah pic.twitter.com/I7tdDvkScP— 𝓕𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓭 𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓵𝓳𝓲🇵🇰👑❤️ (@FahadKhilji02) July 17, 2022
KKKKK
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.