    SL vs PAK 2022, 1st Test | Internet reacts to Babar Azam rising and shining with century in Galle

    Babar Azam has notched an outstanding hundred vs Sri Lanka in Galle.

    Pakistan Cricket (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:09 PM

    Two days after receiving a lot of praise for a supportive tweet for Virat Kohli, Babar Azam has made headlines again during Pakistan’s first Test match versus Sri Lanka. On a day where his teammates made little impact with the bat, the Pakistan skipper pulled off a gritty century in Galle.

    Babar Azam was at his very best on Day 2 of Pakistan's first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, taking place at the Galle International Stadium. The 27-year-old talismanic batsman played a valiant knock of 244-ball 119 in an innings when 19 was the second best score, came off Mohammad Rizwan's bat. In the process, he pipped Virat Kohli to become the quickest (by innings) to get to 10000 international runs by an Asian. While Babar completed the feat in 228 innings, Kohli took 232 attempts to reach there.

    More importantly, Babar's superb century brought Pakistan back into the contest after they bowled Sri Lanka out for 222 on Day 1. The visitors were left reeling at 112/8 at one point until Babar held the fort and took his side to a respectable total of 218. He was well supported by Hasan Ali (17 off 21 balls) and Naseem Shah (5* off 47 balls) -- their Nos. 10 and 11. In fact, Naseem and Babar forged a 70-run stand for the last wicket.

    At stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka reached 36/1 in the second innings, leading by 40 runs. They lost their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was pinned leg before by Mohammad Nawaz in the penultimate over of the day after scoring 16.

