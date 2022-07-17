Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed indefinitely due to Sri Lanka’s current economic situation

Today at 7:10 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that the Lanka Premier League 2022, previously scheduled to be held from August 1, will be postponed with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the SLC following a request made by the Rights Holder of the tournament citing the current ‘economic situation.’
A draft for LPL 2022 had been held, foreign players supposedly secured, and preparations were underway for the tournament to take place. However, problems with securing adequate sponsorship, coupled with reducing franchises' interests have led to the postponement, as per ESPNCricinfo. The rescheduled tournament will now totally depend on how Sri Lanka's economic crisis eases.
"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August, 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect," the island's cricket board said in a statement.
"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament."
With the recent developments, it now appears the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup, set to be played in Sri Lanka, may also be moved elsewhere. The UAE is likely to be the new destination.
