ICC World T20 2022 | Zimbabwe thumps Netherlands, clinch Qualifier B title

However, the tables soon turned on the Netherlands, as they came under heavy fire from Zimbabwe’s bowling unit. They had lost their first five wickets for 56 runs already, courtesy of a world-class spell from Sikandar Raza. The spinner gave away just 8 runs in his four overs, registering a maiden and scalping four outstanding wickets. The Durch never really recovered from their middle-order collapse, folding for a paltry 95 and handing ZImbabwe an emphatic 37-run win.