ENG vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh can replace Prasidh Krishna in final ODI, feels Zaheer Khan

India will be up against England in the final ODI of the series at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. After winning the first game of the series, England managed to make a comeback in the second match and defeated India by 100 runs to keep the series alive. The Indian batters' struggle against left-arm pacers came to the fore once again as both Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Reece Topley and David Willey respectively.