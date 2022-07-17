ENG vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh can replace Prasidh Krishna in final ODI, feels Zaheer Khan

Today at 11:06 AM
India's veteran fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels Arshdeep Singh can replace Prasidh Krishna in the final ODI of the series against England at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The series is posied at 1-1 at the moment after India lost the second ODI by 100 runs against the hosts at Lord's.
India will be up against England in the final ODI of the series at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. After winning the first game of the series, England managed to make a comeback in the second match and defeated India by 100 runs to keep the series alive. The Indian batters' struggle against left-arm pacers came to the fore once again as both Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Reece Topley and David Willey respectively.
Indian bowlers did well in both games but a change in the final match of the series might be on the cards. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan feels that Arshdeep Singh might replace Prasidh Krishna in the final match of the series.
“From India’s side, I don’t expect many changes. They have been playing two spinners, Hardik Pandya bowling, so they have got their balance sorted. They might debate around Arshdeep Singh or maybe Prasidh Krishna making way for him. If we have to make use of the swing. So, that’s the only change I am expecting. Other than that, I am not expecting any changes,” Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz.
It is yet to be seen what kind of team Rohit Sharma and the team management select considering that the conditions might be suitable for swing bowlers in Manchester if there is a cloud cover.
