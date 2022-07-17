ENG vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to ‘returning’ Mohammed Siraj coming all gun blazing to send English top order in disarray

Today at 4:01 PM
Ahead of the series decider versus England, the Indian fans were all shocked when they heard their beloved Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the crucial contest due to a back spasm. However, they all turned into happy faces when Mohammed Siraj -- Bumrah's replacement -- tore the English top order apart.
The ODI series decider between England and India is currently underway at Old Trafford in Manchester. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field, Jason Roy got the hosts off to a flying start. He smashed three fours in the opening over, bowled by Mohammed Shami, which certainly created an assumption that they are heading to a big total.
However, the hope did not last long enough. Mohammed Siraj, who came in as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, bowled an excellent second over to bring India back into the contest. The third ball that angled in was pitched at a good length. Jonny Bairstow tried to drive that, only managing to find a tame leading edge before substitute fielder Shreyas Iyer caught it at mid-off.
Then, England endured a huge setback when Joe Root was caught at second slip by Rohit with another angling in delivery. It was pitched at a similar region that Bairstow had to play, only to get an edge. As a result, Siraj finished with a double maiden wicket over and in the process, both Yorkshire batters departed without even getting off the mark.
Siraj starts with a double wicket maiden - Root goes now for a 3 ball duck too. What an over by Siraj.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022
When Siraj takes the ball away, he becomes such a threat. I feared he was becoming a scrambled seam inward slant bowler. Excellent over.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 17, 2022
