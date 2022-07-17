ENG vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya trumping Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler in 'battle of egos'

Today at 6:47 PM
Hardik Pandya is back to being his match-winner self for the Men in Blue, as he picked up the all-important wickets of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone after not backing down despite their aggressive approach. Pandya’s efforts have placed India in a great position in the final stages of the innings.
Hardik Pandya’s entire persona is that of style and confidence, emanating an aura of I-can-do-it-all. Given the way he has been performing in the third ODI between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, it isn’t hard to believe that there is quite some truth in that. The all-rounder has produced one crucial blow after another for the Men in Blue, rescuing them time and again from difficult situations.
Pandya was first handed the ball in the ongoing match in the 10th over, when Jason Roy was going gung-ho and setting the stage up beautifully for England’s batsmen. It took the man from Baroda just four dot balls to build the pressure before a short delivery saw the opener sky the ball straight into the gloves of Rishabh Pant.
Four overs later, it was Ben Stokes that fell victim to a similar ploy. A streak of dot balls had the batsman itching, given he had accelerated his way to 27. Out of desperation, he skipped down the pitch to smash the ball away, only to be deceived by a bouncer and offer a simple, looping catch back to Pandya.
However, it was really Pandya’s second spell that thrust him into the spotlight. Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone were cruising along having established a partnership of 49. The latter had put away two bouncers from Pandya for sixes in the span of four balls and seemed to be dominating the battle. Never one to back down, the 28-year-old banged one short on the pitch the very next ball forcing a duck. The following delivery saw Livingstone’s demise, as in his attempt to put away the bouncer he hit the ball straight down Ravindra Jadeja’s throat.
Just three balls later, skipper Buttler batting on 60 awaited the same fate. Another bouncer, another pull and another brilliant catch by Jadeja firmly sealed this battle of egos in Pandya’s favour. Four wickets off four short balls, Pandya already has his best-ever ODI bowling figures and still has overs remaining to go one step better.
