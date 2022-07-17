ENG vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya trumping Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler in 'battle of egos'

However, it was really Pandya’s second spell that thrust him into the spotlight. Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone were cruising along having established a partnership of 49. The latter had put away two bouncers from Pandya for sixes in the span of four balls and seemed to be dominating the battle. Never one to back down, the 28-year-old banged one short on the pitch the very next ball forcing a duck. The following delivery saw Livingstone’s demise, as in his attempt to put away the bouncer he hit the ball straight down Ravindra Jadeja’s throat.