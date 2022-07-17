ENG vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Hardik Pandya used ground's dimensions really well while bowling, remarks Rohit Sharma

"Very pleased (with the win). We came here and wanted to achieve something as a group in white-ball, and we did. Moving forward there are things we need to improve but pleased with the effort. We were here last time and we were beaten I remember. It is not an easy place to come and win games but the way we played the entire white-ball leg was fantastic. Wanted to do it for a long period of time, to achieve it was brilliant (Today's game)," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.