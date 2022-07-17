ENG vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Blockbuster Rishabh Pant comes up with another big-game knock to brush past England

At the same time, Pant plied his trade silently, trudging along to a half-century. When the required runs fell below 100, the 24-year-old triggered his attacking instincts and went gung-ho on the English bowlers. From 65 off 82 deliveries, he raced to a century in just 24 more balls. After Pandya’s dismissal, the outburst gained even more intensity as the wicketkeeper-batsman hit five fours in as many deliveries in the penultimate over, including an audacious slap off a short ball over David Willey’s head. A quiet single of the last ball in the over meant he had the glorious opportunity to score the winning runs.