ENG v IND 2022 | Camaraderie with Rohit Sharma has been really good, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

India's in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav stated that he shares really good camaraderie with captain Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav has known Rohit Sharma since the time he played domestic cricket for Mumbai and was later picked by Mumbai Indians where he got a chance to play under Rohit's captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav is in good form and has done well for the Indian team in the recent past. The right-handed batter has been backed by Rohit Sharma and the team management as they believed that he has it in him to do well for India. During the third T20I of the series against England, Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth batter in Indian cricket's history to score a century in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian batter talked about the relationship that he shares with Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he has known Rohit Sharma since the time he played for Mumbai in domestic cricket and shares a great camaraderie with him.

"Camaraderie has been really good. He's been watching me and talking to me about cricket since I played domestic cricket for Mumbai," Suryakumar Yadav said in the press conference ahead of the third and final ODI match against England.

He further talked about how he and Rohit Sharma used to talk about his game back in 2018-19.

"Coming into IPL, I still remember in 2018-19 we still used to talk a lot about my game, how I can improve during pressure situations and how I can handle it and move forward, take the game ahead. So we have had a lot of chat on this game about my game and I have really, I mean literally, felt him on the ground whenever he's leading or any moves he's doing on the field when he's leading the side.

"So I've learned a lot from him and I'm really happy he's shown a lot of confidence in me. I still remember during 2020 he won the IPL second leg. I was not going through a good patch and he was the one who had a lot of chat with me. I was really happy with the time. The way things are going I mean I'd really like to, I mean pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team."