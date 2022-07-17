Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20Is

Star Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from T20Is on Saturday after Bangladesh's recent ODI series against the West Indies on Saturday. The 33-yeear-old, who currently holds the country's ODI captaincy post, posted a status on his official Facebook page mentioning that he had retired from international T20s after leading Bangladesh to clean sweeping the West Indians in the three-match ODI series in Guyana.

"Please consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thank you, everyone," Tamim wrote in his native language Bangla on Facebook.

Earlier this year on January 27, Tamim took a six-month break from T20I cricket, although he played a domestic T20 competition during this period. In fact, he also stated recently that he would clear his position regarding his T20I future which led to much confusion. In all, he played 78 T20Is and aggregated 1,758 runs at an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 117.2, including one century and seven fifties.