Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20Is

Tamim Iqbal, one of the all-time greats of Bangladesh cricket, announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who is currently Bangladesh's ODI captain, made the announcement on Facebook after the conclusion of Bangladesh's ODI series against the West Indies.
"Please consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thank you, everyone," Tamim wrote in his native language Bangla on Facebook.
Earlier this year on January 27, Tamim took a six-month break from T20I cricket, although he played a domestic T20 competition during this period. In fact, he also stated recently that he would clear his position regarding his T20I future which led to much confusion. In all, he played 78 T20Is and aggregated 1,758 runs at an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 117.2, including one century and seven fifties.
In other formats so far, Tamim has got 5,082 runs from 69 Tests, and 7,943 runs from 228 ODIs.
