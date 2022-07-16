Why was Ravichandran Ashwin totally sidelined after last T20 World Cup, questions Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has questioned the BCCI selectors regarding their decision of recalling Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20I mix for India's upcoming West Indies tour. Ashwin was picked in India's last T20 World Cup squad but did not play an international match in the longest format since last November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI)'s announcement of India's squad for the upcoming West Indies T20Is recently made headlines because of the no mention of Virat Kohli. At the same time, the world's richest cricket board also made a few surprise moves: one of them was recalling Ravichandran Ashwin in the shortest format of the game.

Surprisingly, Ashwin was not considered in India's T20 mix since last November. He last played a T20I match against New Zealand in Ranchi back in November 19 last year and was also picked in the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. But despite not doing anything really bad, he was dropped from the roster. Now, while speaking on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra asked the BCCI selectors to give an explanation regarding this decision.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is back, that's an interesting one. What is the long-term perspective? Why was he not there in the team for the last 8-10 months? Why was he totally sidelined after the World Cup and why has he come back now?" Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"Actually he (Ashwin) did play five matches (including three at the 2021 World Cup), he did well but after that, he has not got too many chances. Then you should have played him against Sri Lanka and South Africa as well. You didn't play him in the T20Is in England as well although he was there in England, you could have played him."

However, Chopra believes it would be a 'great opportunity' for Ashwin to prosper in West Indies as the next T20 World Cup in Australia is not too far away.

"It's a great opportunity for R Ashwin to be fair. Jaddu [Jadeja] will play, Axar has also been kept in the team with him, and Ravi Bishnoi is also there in this team. There will be turning pitches, so spin will be used more. You will play him for sure," Chopra added.