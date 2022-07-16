Rishabh Pant should not be ultra-aggressive, opines Michael Vaughan

Former England captain talked about Rishabh Pant recently and is of the opinion that the young left-handed batter should not try to be ultra-aggressive. Rishabh Pant has struggled in white-ball cricket and has not scored a fifty in white-ball cricket for a long time which can be a problem.

Rishabh Pant is one of the most dangerous batters in modern-day cricket. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has done well for India in red-ball cricket but has not been able to give the same kind of performance in the shorter formats of the game. Pant faltered during the second ODI of the series against England and was dismissed for 0 which started the conversations around his shot selection yet again. India was defeated by 100 runs in the game after the middle-order collapsed in the second ODI of the series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan spoke about Rishabh Pant at length. Vaughan is of the opinion that the 24-year-old batter should not try to be ultra-aggressive in his approach.

"I would say to Rishabh Pant, don’t be ultra-aggressive. He has got his license to be aggressive in white-ball cricket, but in red-ball cricket, it just looks like a careless approach,” Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan feels that Pant is overthinking when he comes out to bat in white-ball cricket as he has the ability to turn the game on its head even if he bats for 15 overs.

“And in white ball cricket, it looks like he is almost overthinking it. He is that one player in that space who can win India a game in a space of 15 overs of batting. He is such a good player, you just want him to have that freedom. Not to be worried about the shots that he is playing even if he is getting out. His job according to me in this Indian team is to go for course chaos," Michael Vaughan added.

It remains to be seen how Rishabh Pant does in the final ODI of the series which is also the series decider.