Reports | Second Sri Lanka versus Pakistan Test likely to be shifted to Galle

As the fear around ongoing political demonstrations may cause logistical challenges in Colombo, the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is expected to be shifted to Galle from the initial venue in the island's capital, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"While at no stage have cricket matches been threatened by the large-scale civil unrest seen in Sri Lanka over the last few months, and particularly in the past week, there are fears that masses descending on Colombo's streets again may create logistical challenges for a Test match," an ESPNCricinfo report read.

Recently on July 9, Galle also saw a protest which was on the second day of the Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. However, the game was not affected because of it as the scale of the crowd was not as big as during the Colombo protests.

Although there have been no such incidents where a cricket match has been disrupted due to the protests in Sri Lanka, there is a possibility since the demonstrations have only increased over a period of time.

"Two of the three T20Is and three of the ODIs from the Australia tour were all played at Khettarama stadium. While those games were almost uniformly well-attended and went off, as usual, the scale of the political demonstrations has increased substantially in Colombo since then. Khettarama was scheduled to host the second Test against Pakistan but if it shifts to Galle, this would be the third successive home Test series to be played exclusively at the venue," the report added.