Reports | A two-and-a-half month window reserved for IPL from 2023 to 2027

According to the recent report by ESPNCricinfo, the growing influence and primacy of various franchise T20 leagues across the world is reportedly shaped the near-final draft of the ICC’s latest Future Tours Programme (FTP) in the international cricket calendar. All major T20 competitions, organised by the top cricket boards, have been given a window in the next FTP cycle from May 2023 to June 2027, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- the grandest among all -- having a two-and-a-half-month every year.

"A two-and-a-half-month window for the IPL every year, and home-season windows for the Hundred and the BBL respectively in England and Australia's schedules, affirm the growing primacy of franchise T20 leagues in the international cricket calendar," the ESPNCricinfo report read.

Moreover, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have also been given space to conduct their respective own limited-overs competitions -- Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred -- in the same cycle. "It isn't only the BCCI who has its own T20 window. The ECB and CA have built-in smaller windows during their home seasons for their premier white-ball events - the Hundred and the BBL respectively," the report further added.

Apart from England, India, and Australia, Windies Cricket’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Cricket Board’s BPL and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have also managed to get spaces for their respective T20 leagues as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB has asked for different windows - February-March (2023), January-February (2024) and December-January (2026-27) - for Pakistan Super League (PSL).

More importantly, no international fixtures will be scheduled during the IPL window, although it won't be the same when The Hundred and the BBL will be going on.

The ICC is likely to finalise the draft in the coming days and publish it after its next Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26 in Birmingham.