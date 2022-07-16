No selector in India can drop Virat Kohli, states Rashid Latif

Today at 12:01 PM
Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif stated that no selector in India can drop Virat Kohli from the team. Virat Kohli's form has been a topic of debate in the cricket fraternity for a long time as the star Indian batter has not scored a century since 2019 which is a cause of concern.
Virat Kohli's form is one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket at the moment. The debate surrounding Kohli's form continues to grow as he has not been able to score a century since 2019. Virat Kohli has not been able to make an impact with the bat during India's ongoing tour of England. To make matters tougher, it has been reported by several news agencies that Virat Kohli asked for a break which is why he has not been selected for India's tour of the West Indies.
Many former cricketers and experts believe that when a batter is out of form then he should play more cricket as it can help them in regaining form. However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has a different take on this and stated that no Indian selector can drop Virat Kohli from the team.
“India mein wo selector paida nahi hua hai jo Virat (Kohli) ko drop kar sake (no selector in India can drop Virat Kohli),” said Rashid Latif on his YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind.’
Rashid Latif did not stop here as he went on to add that Virat Kohli is being made the scapegoat to hide the Indian team's failure.
"Virat ke kandhe pe bandhuk rakhke puri India ki team bach rahi rahi. (Virat is just a scapegoat for all other players' failure) You take a look at the 2019 World Cup, the last T20 World Cup. If Virat didn't perform then what did the others do?" Rashid Latif added.
Virat Kohli will be playing the final ODI of the series against England and will be hoping to do well with the series on the line.
