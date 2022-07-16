No selector in India can drop Virat Kohli, states Rashid Latif

Virat Kohli's form is one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket at the moment. The debate surrounding Kohli's form continues to grow as he has not been able to score a century since 2019. Virat Kohli has not been able to make an impact with the bat during India's ongoing tour of England. To make matters tougher, it has been reported by several news agencies that Virat Kohli asked for a break which is why he has not been selected for India's tour of the West Indies.