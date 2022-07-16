India must manage Jasprit Bumrah carefully to keep him at his peak, suggests Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for carrying a stupendous form in England at present. However, at the same time, Hogg has added Team India’s medical staff has to be ‘top-notch’ to keep Bumrah at his very best across all three international formats.

Ever since becoming India's 36th Test captain during India's fifth postponed Test match versus England at Edgbaston just over two weeks ago, Jasprit Bumrah has been having a decent run of form with the ball in hand. There at Edgbaston, despite suffering a heartbreak, Bumrah impressed with the ball, and carried the momentum in the limited-overs series. In fact, in the first ODI at The Oval, registered his best ODI figures by returning 6-19, although he was not at his fluent best in the second game at the Lord's.

Speaking to Hindustan Times during a Tourism Western Australia event, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg lauded Bumrah to keep up the good work in England. However, Hogg believes that Bumrah, who is considered by many as the best all-format fast bowler in the world at present, must be cautious about his workload and fitness.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

“He (Bumrah) is definitely up there. But with all fast bowlers around the world, I think they have got to manage carefully because they are your main asset in any team. Yes, you've got your batters and spinners (but) the workload on the spinners isn't as harsh as on the fast bowlers,” Hogg told HindustanTimes.com on the sidelines of a Tourism Western Australia event.

“If you want Bumrah at his peak for Test cricket and the T20 World Cup and other tournaments, your medical staff have to be top-notch. When you are critiquing teams and when you see Bumrah doing not so well, that is probably a period where his training loads have dampened off.”

With the ODI series decider versus England to be played on July 17, Bumrah will be keen to get back his rhythm to drive towards victory.