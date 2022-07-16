ICC World T20 2022 | Zimbabwe and Netherlands qualify, cap off participation list

The Zimbabwean side was largely propelled by its top order in the semi-final against Papua New Guinea, who had qualified for the 2021 edition. Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere all scored 30-plus runs at excellent strike rates to take the team to a daunting total of 199/5 in their 20 overs. The opposition never looked like reaching the target, having crumbled to 34/3 in the fifth over. However, a valiant 66 off just 35 deliveries from Tony Ura gave hopes to the island nation, but it was never going to be enough even though he earned himself the man of the match award. They eventually fell 27-runs short, as Blessing Muzarabani was the top performer amidst eight bowlers used by Zimbabwe, returning figures of 2/24 in his four overs.