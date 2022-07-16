ENG vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli’s one-word tweet amidst criticism catches attention

When he was in good form, he was ravaging opponents and the internet was flooded with people labelling him as the greatest of all time. Now that his form has waned, however, many cricket experts and fans alike have turned their backs on him, even though pretty much no one dares to ignore Kohli’s ungodly talent in their comments. Nevertheless, a large fraction of his supporters have stayed firm in their admiration of him, labelling him as undroppable from the Indian squad and reckoning it is only a brief matter of time before the 33-year-old returns all guns blazing.