ENG vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli’s one-word tweet amidst criticism catches attention

Virat Kohli has posted a brief tweet on his personal account, sharing a positive message amidst calls for him to be dropped owing to an extended patch of lean form. The former skipper has garnered support and criticism alike from the cricketing fraternity but has indicated he remains unfazed.
The world keeps turning, the days keep changing but the buzz around Virat Kohli never seems to die. The former Indian skipper seems to be constantly in the thick of the action, be it on the field or off it.
When he was in good form, he was ravaging opponents and the internet was flooded with people labelling him as the greatest of all time. Now that his form has waned, however, many cricket experts and fans alike have turned their backs on him, even though pretty much no one dares to ignore Kohli’s ungodly talent in their comments. Nevertheless, a large fraction of his supporters have stayed firm in their admiration of him, labelling him as undroppable from the Indian squad and reckoning it is only a brief matter of time before the 33-year-old returns all guns blazing.
Recently, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made the headlines after posting a photo of his with Kohli, captioning it with an incredibly supportive, “This too shall pass.” The Indian veteran has not scored an international century since 2019, failing to add to his tally of 70 hundreds. Most recently, he has struggled big time in England, a place he had previously excelled in. Across five innings on the ongoing tour, the top-order batter has just 59 runs at a dismal average of 11.80.
However, with his latest tweet, Kohli has reinforced his faith in his own abilities, sharing a positive message on the social media platform. He posted a picture of himself posing with a poster of two angel wings, with the two-pronged message on it reading, “What if I fall; Oh but my darling, what if you fly?” Kohli substantiated the picture with a simple one-word caption. “Perspective.”
Perspective pic.twitter.com/yrNZ9NVePf— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022
The quote essentially indicates how one must not fear failure and admonishes self-doubt, given the future may hold great success for a person. The tweet seems to express Kohli’s confidence in staging a comeback, but the man needs to do it sooner rather than later. He will next be in action at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday when India takes on England for the third and deciding ODI of the series.
