ENG vs IND 2022 | Comeback has been exciting, exclaims Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik expressed gratitude and happiness when asked about his return to the national side after spending a long time on the sidelines, stating his comeback has been enjoyable and exciting. He went on to thank the people that helped him on his journey and discussed his new role for India.

Dinesh Karthik’s redemption arc has been one of the highlights in the Indian cricketing circle over the past few months. The wicketkeeper-batsman had last year dabbled in commentary, seemingly paving a path for himself in the broadcasting industry after his international cricket career pretty much seemed done for. Even so, Royal Challengers Bangalore recruited him in his twilight days, offering him an opportunity to showcase his talent one more time.

The 37-year-old did not disappoint, going on a tear in the latest IPL. Assigned the role of a finisher, Karthik tallied 330 runs at a stupendous average of 55, while maintaining an astounding strike rate of 180-plus. His exploits earned him a call-up to the home series versus South Africa, three years since he last wore the Indian blue. The veteran revealed he felt welcomed in the team despite the long break.

“(It’s been) enjoyable as well. The players and team management made me feel at home from the word go. It has been exciting no doubt," he was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Karthik announced his return to the international stage in style, smashing a match-winning 55 off just 27 deliveries in a T20 against South Africa. However, he has since struggled to rack up a good score, failing to even go past the mark of 15 for India. Nevertheless, the experienced batter has managed to hold on to his position in the side and is expected to feature in the upcoming five T20Is against West Indies.

“Of course making a comeback when you are 35 plus was never going to be easy. Thankful to everyone who helped me during that phase. I quietly believed in myself and put in the yards before the IPL… fact that I did so well for RCB has helped me achieve a few important things. It is a journey and I am really enjoying it. With every new day, there is a different challenge. Some challenges you overcome, and some challenges are harder so it has been interesting so far," Karthik explained.

The Chennai-born Karthik has over the years played for India in every batting position from number one to number seven across 136 limited-overs matches. Nevertheless, he has settled in of late in the lower middle-order, given the duties of going gung-ho and finishing off the innings.

“Be it state, IPL or national side, as long as your role is defined clearly it becomes relatively easier to prepare and focus. One has to adapt and thrive and I am really enjoying the challenge," he concluded.