Yuzvendra Chahal has certainly found a method to rebuild himself, feels Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal, saying the latter's growth as a leg-spinner in the last couple of years has impressed him the most. Hogg even believes with Chahal being back at his best, Rohit Sharma-led India are favourites to win the next T20 World Cup.

Since the beginning of IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in stupendous form with the ball in hand. With 27 wickets in the recent ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, the 31-year-old set a record for the most number of wickets taken by a spinner in the competition's history. He carried the momentum to keep up the good work in Ireland and England, most recently taking four wickets at the Lord's in the second ODI of the three-match series against Jos Buttler and his boys.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has been impressed with Chahal's revolution in limited-overs cricket in the last couple of years. In fact, Hogg remarked that Chahal's good form will become even better in Australia in the next T20 World Cup later this year, which will make Rohit Sharma and Co. the favourites to win the prestigious title.

"(Having seen) his growth over the last year or two, he (Chahal) is going to have a better series (the T20 World Cup) in Australia. He had a period where he got found out but he has found a method to rebuild himself and get back into the contest," Hogg told reporters on the sidelines of a 'Western Australia' tourism event.

"He (Chahal) has grown as an individual which is another reason India are favourites. Chahal is up there. I think leg-spin in T20 cricket is probably the most effective option, especially in those middle overs. And the thing I like about Chahal is that he is up there with the best."

Despite having the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel in the mix, Chahal is the frontrunner to play as India's specialist spinner in the T20 World Cup in Australia.