Tweeted thinking that it will give Virat Kohli just some support, reveals Babar Azam

Babar Azam has revealed the reason behind his tweet on Thursday night regarding Virat Kohli's image, saying all he wanted was to provide him with some support. Babar's tweet, where he had captioned 'this too shall pass', went viral in no time and has earned a lot of praise from everywhere.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke the silence about his recent tweet on Virat Kohli that he posted on Thursday night after the former Indian skipper departed cheaply again during their second ODI versus England at Lord's. Kohli departed after scoring 16 off 25 balls, and with that, his lean patch continues across all formats. Babar came up on social media to support him with an image where the two modern-day greats had a laugh, which took place during the last T20 World Cup in the UAE. He captioned: 'this too shall pass. Stay strong.'

Speaking to a press conference, Babar was asked the reason behind his latest tweet which won a lot of hearts all across the world. The Pakistan skipper replied there was no specific reason behind it and all he wanted to give Kohli was some support. Then, he highlighted Kohli's illustrious career, and said everyone, including himself, had gone through such phases. Thus, people from outside should understand the mental aspect as well.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good."