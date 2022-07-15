No one asked if we wanted to rest, reveals RP Singh

Former India fast bowler RP Singh opened up about players asking for rest in modern-day cricket and revealed that during his playing no one asked him or others if they wanted to rest. Virat Kohli asking for rest during the series against West Indies has led to a lot of debate on the internet.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming series against West Indies which is scheduled to begin later this month. Virat Kohli has not been in form for a long time and taking a rest in the series against the island nation has raised a lot of questions. India is supposed to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the series which could have been a good chance for Kohli to regain his lost form.

With Virat Kohli not being a part of the series, many former cricketers have raised questions regarding the same. Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh said when he used to play for India, no one asked him or his teammates if they wanted to rest. He revealed that either you got selected or dropped that's it.

"When a player is going through a bad patch, he won't ask for rest. He should play more games as taking a rest won't help him return to form. The graph has gone down and will be up again only when you play regular matches. The luxury of taking a rest isn't available to every player. When Pragyan (Ojha) and I were a part of the Indian team, there was no such thing as rest. No one asked if we wanted to rest... you either got selected or dropped," RP Singh said on Cricbuzz.

RP Singh further added and talked about how even senior players did not take a rest in those days.

"Even senior players didn't take rest before the T20 World Cup 2007, and that was because the format was new. A cricketer's playing days are limited, and he eventually has to retire. Only if Virat has a niggle, then it's the right decision," added RP Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been rested for the series.