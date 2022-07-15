sport iconCricket

    Navdeep Saini joins Kent, becomes fifth Indian to play County Championship this season

    Navdeep Saini was one of the main pace bowlers for India not too long ago.

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:35 PM

    After Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, and Umesh Yadav, pacer Navdeep Saini has become the fifth Indian player to sign a contract to play the County Championship after agreeing to join Kent. Saini is due to play three County Championship games and five Royal London Cup games.

    After signing a deal with Kent on Friday, Navdeep Saini became the fifth Indian player to sign a county contract in 2022, following Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire) and Umesh Yadav (Middlesex). The 29-year-old is due to play three County Championship fixtures and five Royal London Cup matches, subject to visa and regulatory approval.

    "It's a great opportunity to play county cricket and I'm looking forward to giving my all for Kent," Saini said in a statement released by Kent Cricket.

    Meanwhile, Kent's Director of Cricket Paul Downton is thrilled with Saini's signing. “In a year when it’s been difficult to take wickets, we’re excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep’s quality to our squad,"  Downton said in the same release.

    As confirmed by Kent, Saini will wear his preferred shirt number of 96 and will follow in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian Test cricketer to play for them. Overall, he has taken 148 first-class wickets at an average of 28.80 with a career bowling economy of 2.92.

