IND vs ENG 2022 | It was a terrific team performance, says Reece Topley

England registered a 100-run victory over India in the second ODI of the three-match series and has leveled it 1-1. India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. England posted a total of 246 in the first innings and Moeen Ali was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 47. India got a decent target of 247 but they faltered.

The Indian team suffered a batting collapse as they lost at regular intervals. Reece Topley played a crucial role with six wickets for 24 runs. He ripped through the India batting order and his spell helped the team to win the game by 100 runs.

"That was a terrific team performance... Just happy that it came off. It [today] means a lot,. Of course everyone dreams to play for England... It's a big game at the weekend, try and wrap up the series. Hopefully, we do that, and whatever is next,” Topley said in the post-match presentation.