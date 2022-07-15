IND vs ENG 2022 | It was a terrific team performance, says Reece Topley

Today at 9:41 AM
Reece Topley has expressed his joy over England’s win in the second ODI saying it was a terrific team performance from the side courtesy of a batting collapse. Topley picked six wickets for 24 runs during his brilliant spell in the game playing a crucial role in the 100-run victory on Friday.
England registered a 100-run victory over India in the second ODI of the three-match series and has leveled it 1-1. India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. England posted a total of 246 in the first innings and Moeen Ali was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 47. India got a decent target of 247 but they faltered.
The Indian team suffered a batting collapse as they lost at regular intervals. Reece Topley played a crucial role with six wickets for 24 runs. He ripped through the India batting order and his spell helped the team to win the game by 100 runs.
"That was a terrific team performance... Just happy that it came off. It [today] means a lot,. Of course everyone dreams to play for England... It's a big game at the weekend, try and wrap up the series. Hopefully, we do that, and whatever is next,” Topley said in the post-match presentation.
The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday, July 17 at Old Trafford. Both the teams will be looking forward to seal the series win in the final game.
