IND vs ENG 2022 | Babar Azam backs Virat Kohli to regain form with a heartfelt tweet

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come out in support of Virat Kohli with a heartfelt message on social media after he was dismissed on 16 runs in the second ODI of three-match series against England. Kohli has been struggling with his form since 2019 when he scored his last international hundred.
Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch currently and his form is a huge issue of concern for the Indian team. He has been struggling to score an international hundred since 2019 and registered a low score in the second ODI. Kohli started his innings with three cracking innings off Reece Topley but was dismissed on 16 against David Willey.
India lost the match by 100 runs courtesy of India’s batting collapse. Many cricketers have backed Kohli in spite of being out of form and Babar Azam has also showed his support to the Indian batter. He wrote on Twitter “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”
This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ozr7BFFgXt— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022
Kohli also failed to play a big knock in the T20I series against England and registered low scores. Also his slump in the form has created doubts over his place in the T20 World Cup squad. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday, July 17.
