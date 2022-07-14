IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Reece Topley’s six-for propelling England to a 100-run win over India

On Thursday at the Lord's, England bowlers put on a scintillating show during their second ODI of the three-match against India. After setting a modest target of 247, they skittled the star-studded Indian side for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs. Reece Topley was the star of the show, returning stupendous figures of 9.5-2-24-6, to guide his level the series 1-1 in style.

Topley was ably supported by David Willey in the Powerplay, and because of that India did not get off to an ideal start. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 10-ball duck, and the others could not make any substantial impact either. In fact, no Indian batter managed to touch 30.

Earlier in the match, England had slipped from 72/1 to 102/5 after Rohit won the toss for the second time in a row and asked them to bat. Moeen Ali (47 off 64 balls) and David Willey (41 of 49 balls) then stabilised the innings, although the latter got the lifeline while batting on 1 after Prasidh Krishna dropped an easy catch at deep fine leg. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with the ball, returning 4-47 which went in vain.