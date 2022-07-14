sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Reece Topley's six-for propelling England to a 100-run win over India

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Reece Topley starred with the ball vs India in the second ODI.

    ICC

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:58 AM

    Reece Topley's magnificent 6-24 -- the best ever figure by an Englishman in ODI cricket -- helped England beat India comprehensively by 100 runs on Thursday in the second ODI at the Lord's. With the resounding victory, Jos Buttler and his boys have levelled the three-match series 1-1.

    On Thursday at the Lord's, England bowlers put on a scintillating show during their second ODI of the three-match against India. After setting a modest target of 247, they skittled the star-studded Indian side for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs. Reece Topley was the star of the show, returning stupendous figures of 9.5-2-24-6, to guide his level the series 1-1 in style.

    Topley was ably supported by David Willey in the Powerplay, and because of that India did not get off to an ideal start. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 10-ball duck, and the others could not make any substantial impact either. In fact, no Indian batter managed to touch 30.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Earlier in the match, England had slipped from 72/1 to 102/5 after Rohit won the toss for the second time in a row and asked them to bat. Moeen Ali (47 off 64 balls) and David Willey (41 of 49 balls) then stabilised the innings, although the latter got the lifeline while batting on 1 after Prasidh Krishna dropped an easy catch at deep fine leg. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with the ball, returning 4-47 which went in vain.

    The series-decider will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17.

