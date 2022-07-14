IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Reece Topley’s six-for propelling England to a 100-run win over India

Today at 12:58 AM
Reece Topley's magnificent 6-24 -- the best ever figure by an Englishman in ODI cricket -- helped England beat India comprehensively by 100 runs on Thursday in the second ODI at the Lord's. With the resounding victory, Jos Buttler and his boys have levelled the three-match series 1-1.
On Thursday at the Lord's, England bowlers put on a scintillating show during their second ODI of the three-match against India. After setting a modest target of 247, they skittled the star-studded Indian side for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs. Reece Topley was the star of the show, returning stupendous figures of 9.5-2-24-6, to guide his level the series 1-1 in style.
Topley was ably supported by David Willey in the Powerplay, and because of that India did not get off to an ideal start. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 10-ball duck, and the others could not make any substantial impact either. In fact, no Indian batter managed to touch 30.
Earlier in the match, England had slipped from 72/1 to 102/5 after Rohit won the toss for the second time in a row and asked them to bat. Moeen Ali (47 off 64 balls) and David Willey (41 of 49 balls) then stabilised the innings, although the latter got the lifeline while batting on 1 after Prasidh Krishna dropped an easy catch at deep fine leg. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with the ball, returning 4-47 which went in vain.
The series-decider will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17.
All smiles
📸 India legends galore at Lord's.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 14, 2022
👋 @SGanguly99, @sachin_rt, @msdhoni & @ImRaina #LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XcTd6tcbIp
On fire!
Topley vs India today" https://t.co/wzhf9sizPH— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 14, 2022
Superb
Reece Topley picked 6/24 at Lord's - best ever figures in ODIs there.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2022
He was struggling with his injuries, he's inserted metal screws in his vertebrae to save his career and play and today became England's pride. pic.twitter.com/6zOIE6APjl
Hero
England beat India by 100 runs and level the series 1-1 with one match left - Topley is the hero with 6 wickets.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022
Batters didn't do well
Indian bowlers did their job, but batters didn't turn up. Good fight from England though, Topley was just superb 👏🏽 100 run win is as convincing as any. Super Sunday ahead! #ENGvIND— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 14, 2022
Decider time
England win by 100 runs at Lord's, to set up a decider on Sunday. Reece Topley finishes with figures of 9.5-2-24-6.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 14, 2022
LOL
14th July. ODI at Lord’s. Don’t bother even turning up against England. We’re just gonna win. Somehow. Some way. It’s gonna happen. It’s inevitable— TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) July 14, 2022
Big win
What a massive win for England, perfect comeback after the defeat in the first ODI, played like true world champion. Perfect way to celebrate the third anniversary of the 2019 World Cup win #cricket #CricketTwitter #EngvInd #ENGvsIND— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 14, 2022
hehe
England win by 100. Why couldn't they have just won by two divisions of 50 😡😡😡— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 14, 2022
See you on Sunday!
#EngvInd England win by huge margin of 100 runs.. INDIA 146/10— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 14, 2022
1-1 is the series now. Finale on Sunday at Manchester. Its a day match which starts at 3:30 PM IST. pic.twitter.com/l6KyaSfPrT
