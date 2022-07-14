IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI | Fantastic to show character today, remarks Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was assertive after England’s crushing 100-run win against India in the second ODI at Lord’s, stating happiness over his team’s ability to show a winning character in the crucial game. He went to praise the batting all-rounder and Reece Topley for his phenomenal efforts.

Jos Buttler finally earned some respite in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday, after a difficult start to his stint as England’s limited overs captain. The skipper led his team to an emphatic 100-run win over India to level the series 1-1 and set up a tempting encounter at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground for the deciding match of the three-game series. The wicketkeeper-batsman stated he was elated with the performance.

“Happy to get a win. The team has been doing some great things for a number of years. Fantastic to show that character today," he said in the post-match press conference.

Things didn’t look too bright following England’s first innings where they were asked to bat first by the visitors on a 50-50 pitch. The hosts started off well, coasting through to 41 before Hardik Pandya provided India with the crucial breakthrough. However, a Yuzvendra Chahal masterclass saw the team reeling at 102-5.

The middle order unit of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and David Willey rescued the team from sinking waters, taking them to a defendable score of 246. The trio was well-praised by the winning skipper.

"We didn't bat our best, but will still got to a challenging score. Traditionally, it has been a bat-first wicket... I think it's the mark of the guys... We were still positive. David Willey and Moeen Ali put on a great partnership,” he expressed.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The England bowlers were on the money right off the bat, with the duo of Willey and Reece Topley bowling two successive maidens. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a 10-ball dot, and before long India was down to 73-5. Despite a few cameos from Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya and Mohammed Shami, the Men in Blue never really recovered, ultimately folding out for 146.

“We needed to take early wickets, and put them under pressure,” explained Buttler.

A large reason for India’s devastating batting performance was the brilliant display by Reece Topley. After Jasprit Bumrah returned the best-ever figures by an Indian in ODIs versus England in the first ODI, Topley mailed the favour back by producing England’s best-ever ODI figures. The man of the match became only the second bowler from his nation to take a 6-wicket haul in the format, having figures of 95.2-24-6. The skipper had some words of praise for the pacer.

“He has been fantastic. It was a special day,” Buttler concluded.