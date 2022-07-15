Ignoring Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale, believes Doda Ganesh

India are currently up against England in a three-match ODI series and it is leveled at 1-1. The team will play a white-ball series against West Indies from July 22. It will include three ODIs and five T20Is. BCCI recently announced the T20I squad for West Indies tour. The team dropped Sanju Samson but they have continued with inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda. Samson recently played a knock of 77 in the Ireland series.