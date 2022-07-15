Ignoring Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale, believes Doda Ganesh

Today at 8:54 AM
Doda Ganesh was not impressed with the selectors' choice for the West Indies series saying ignoring Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer was bizarre. Samson had played a knock of 77 runs in recent T20I fixture against Ireland but the Indian team preferred to stick with Shreyas Iyer for West Indies tour.
India are currently up against England in a three-match ODI series and it is leveled at 1-1. The team will play a white-ball series against West Indies from July 22. It will include three ODIs and five T20Is. BCCI recently announced the T20I squad for West Indies tour. The team dropped Sanju Samson but they have continued with inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda. Samson recently played a knock of 77 in the Ireland series.
Former Indian cricketer Doda Ganesh has shared his views on the squad selection critising the move to prefer Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson on social media.
Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 14, 2022
Samson has played only 13 T20Is since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. Also, he hasn’t been very impressive while batting in the middle order scoring 251 runs at 19.31 so far. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul have returned to the squad and the series will be a preparation for the T20 World Cup.
